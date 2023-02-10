Jocelyn Moore Mug

No. 15 Missouri gymnastics couldn’t pull off the upset over No. 2 Florida on Friday in Gainesville. The Gators had one of the best performances among any team in the nation, as they scored a season-best 198.350 and improved to 8-0 on the season.

Florida was led by the reigning NCAA All-Around Champion, Trinity Thomas, who is currently ranked the second-best gymnast in the nation. She had a season-best all-around score of 39.825, and she claimed the beam event title with a perfect score of 10.0 and a share of the floor exercise title.

