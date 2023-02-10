Jocelyn Moore Mug

Jocelyn Moore

 Courtesy of MU Athletics.

No. 15 Missouri gymnastics nearly toppled No. 3 Florida on Friday night in Gainesville, Florida, ultimately falling short 198.350-196.625.

The Tigers (4-3, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) have now lost three straight conference meets, while Florida (8-0, 5-0) remained unbeaten.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you