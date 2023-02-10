No. 15 Missouri gymnastics nearly toppled No. 3 Florida on Friday night in Gainesville, Florida, ultimately falling short 198.350-196.625.
The Tigers (4-3, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) have now lost three straight conference meets, while Florida (8-0, 5-0) remained unbeaten.
It took the nation's No. 2 team total this season to beat the Tigers.
Reigning All-Around national champion Trinity Thomas led the way for Florida. She posted a season-best all-around score of 39.825, and she won the beam event with a perfect score of 10.0. Thomas also tied with teammates Sloane Blakely and Leanne Wong for first in the floor exercise (9.975).
A perfect 10.0 is a rarity in gymnastics, but Thomas is no stranger to the aspirational number.
After Thomas stuck the landing to finish her beam routine, Florida fans erupted and displayed pink and blue signs that displayed the digits "10.0." The judges soon confirmed what the fans hoped to be true by posting the perfect score on the video board.
Thomas' perfect 10.0 is the 24th of her career. The NCAA record is 28.
Behind Thomas' stellar performance was the second-highest overall scorer, Florida's Kayla DiCello.
As DiCello landed to complete her routine on the uneven bars, a flurry of "10.0" signs went into the air. Her teammates swarmed her on the mat with hugs. She was awarded a 10.0 in the event to become the first freshman this year to earn a perfect score.
DiCello's 10.0 was complimented by Wong's and Thomas' scores of 9.95, as the Gators totaled 46.675 in the bars.
Missouri's lone win came courtesy of Jocelyn Moore, who scored 9.925 on the vault to win the event. Sienna Schreiber finished third on the beam with a 9.95, just ahead of teammate Alisa Sheremeta (9.925). Amari Celestine fourth in the floor exercise (9.9) and vault (9.875).
Missouri next hosts Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and the No. 5 Auburn Tigers. The meet is scheduled for 5 p.m. next Sunday at the Hearnes Center.