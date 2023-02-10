No. 15 Missouri gymnastics couldn’t pull off the upset over No. 2 Florida on Friday in Gainesville. The Gators had one of the best performances among any team in the nation, as they scored a season-best 198.350 and improved to 8-0 on the season.
Florida was led by the reigning NCAA All-Around Champion, Trinity Thomas, who is currently ranked the second-best gymnast in the nation. She had a season-best all-around score of 39.825, and she claimed the beam event title with a perfect score of 10.0 and a share of the floor exercise title.
A perfect score of 10.0 is a rarity in gymnastics, but Thomas is no stranger to the aspirational number.
After Thomas stuck the landing from her beam routine, Florida fans erupted and displayed pink and blue signs that displayed the digits "10.0." The judges soon confirmed what the fans hoped to be true by posting the perfect score on the board.
Thomas' perfect 10.0 on the beam won her the event title and is the 24th of her career. With several meets left in the season, the NCAA record of 28 career perfect 10.0 scores seems to be well within reach.
Behind Thomas' stellar performance was the second-highest overall scorer, Florida's Kayla DiCello.
As DiCello landed from the uneven bars, a flurry of "10.0" signs went into the air as her teammates swarmed her on the mat with hugs. She was awarded a 10.0 in the bars event to become the first freshman this year to earn a perfect score.
DiCello's 10.0 was complimented by Leanne Wong and Thomas' scores of 9.95 as Florida totaled 46.675 in the uneven bars event.
The Tigers needed a perfect performance, but they ended up scoring slightly below their season average with a 196.625.
A highlight of the meet was Missouri's Jocelyn Moore, who scored a 9.925 on vault to win the event title. Sienna Schreiber earned a 9.95 on the beam to close out the meet for the Tigers.
Missouri returns home to host No. 5 Auburn and its Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee at 5 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the Hearnes Center.