Missouri continued its trend of breaking records this season by scoring the most points at the Southeastern Conference Championships in program history with 197.000 to finish sixth in the conference.

Despite the Tigers’ efforts, reigning SEC champion Florida won the SEC Championships for the second consecutive year with a score of 198.425.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you