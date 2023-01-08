Missouri gymnastics defeated No. 23 Illinois 196.425-196.275 in the team's season opener Sunday in Champaign, Illinois.
The ninth-ranked Tigers were anchored by seniors Helen Hu and Sienna Schreiber, who both notched a score of 9.95 on beam. MU finished with 49.525 points on beam, followed by 49.200 on floor and 49.050 on vault.
Missouri next faces Georgia at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hearnes Center in the team's home opener.
Tigers shake off Panthers
No. 10 Missouri wrestling added its fourth win on the season as it defeated No. 13 Northern Iowa 24-12 on Sunday at the Hearnes Center.
The Tigers were boosted by Zach Elam and Brock Mauller as the redshirt juniors earned wins in ranked matchups for MU.
Missouri next faces Air Force at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.