Missouri gymnastics defeated No. 23 Illinois 196.425-196.275 in the team's season opener Sunday in Champaign, Illinois. 

The ninth-ranked Tigers were anchored by seniors Helen Hu and Sienna Schreiber, who both notched a score of 9.95 on beam. MU finished with 49.525 points on beam, followed by 49.200 on floor and 49.050 on vault. 

