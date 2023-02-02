A gold rush will fill the Hearnes Center as No. 14 Missouri gymnastics hosts No. 10 Kentucky at 5 p.m. Friday. MU fans are encouraged to wear gold when the conference foes face off on SEC Network.
Kentucky is coming off its season-best team score of 197.825 in a win against Alabama on Friday. The Tigers have yet to score over 197 this season, but they are riding momentum from a tri-meet victory over Lindenwood and Texas Woman’s University on Sunday.
Missouri had multiple dominant performances during the Lindenwood meet. Sienna Schreiber, Addison Lawrence and Alisa Sheremeta all tied to share top honors on the beams with scores of 9.850. Amari Celestine earned the top score in the vault event and shared the floor title with Jocelyn Moore. Moore and Schreiber tied for the title on the bars.
The Tigers have the sixth-best average team score of the eight Southeastern Conference gymnastics teams with the entire conference being in the top 20 in the rankings. Missouri’s difficult stretch continues after Kentucky with a road meet against No. 2 Florida at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 and a home meet against No. 6 Auburn at 5 p.m. Feb. 19. Both games will be broadcast on SEC Network.