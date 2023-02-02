Mizzou gymnast Sienna Schreiber (copy) 2/2/23

MU gymnast Sienna Schreiber prepares for a turn on beam Jan. 13 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. The Tigers return to SEC action with a meet against Kentucky at 5 p.m. Friday at the Hearnes Center.

 Cara Penquite/Missourian

A gold rush will fill the Hearnes Center as No. 14 Missouri gymnastics hosts No. 10 Kentucky at 5 p.m. Friday. MU fans are encouraged to wear gold when the conference foes face off on SEC Network.

Kentucky is coming off its season-best team score of 197.825 in a win against Alabama on Friday. The Tigers have yet to score over 197 this season, but they are riding momentum from a tri-meet victory over Lindenwood and Texas Woman’s University on Sunday.

  • Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.

