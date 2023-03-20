Missouri gymnastics is headed to Los Angeles with dreams of advancing to the national championships.
The 13th-seeded Tigers will compete in the second session of their NCAA regional competition next Thursday against fourth-seeded UCLA, Stanford and the winner of a play-in meet between BYU and Boise State.
If the Tigers place in the top two of that session, they will move on to the regional finals April 1. They would meet the top two teams of the first session, which includes fifth-seeded Utah, 12th-seeded Auburn, Southern Utah and Washington.
Utah edged UCLA 197.925-197.850 for the Pac-12 Championship title.
Stanford also competed, but the Cardinal finished last in the meet with its lowest point total of the season.
Missouri has some history with its cross-session conference foe. MU defeated then-No. 5 Auburn on Feb. 19 at the Hearnes Center, but Auburn got its revenge Saturday when it outscored Missouri by a 0.1-point margin to take fifth place in the SEC Championships.
All eight SEC gymnastics teams qualified for regionals. Second-seeded Florida, sixth-seeded LSU and eighth-seeded Alabama are among the top SEC teams vying for the national title.
Missouri can also make noise with its individual competitors. Jocelyn Moore is ranked No. 5 nationally in vault, and she earned a perfect 10.0 against Auburn in February. That perfect score was only the third 10.0 in program history.
After winning its regional final as an 11 seed last year, Missouri went on to place fifth at the national championships meet. MU gymnasts Amari Celestine and Sienna Schreiber both won silver medals.