Missouri gymnastics is headed to Los Angeles with dreams of advancing to the national championships.
The 13th-seeded Tigers will compete in the second session of their NCAA regional competition March 30 against fourth-seeded UCLA, Stanford and the winner of a play-in meet between BYU and Boise State.
If the Tigers place in the top two of that session, they will move on to the regional finals April 1. They would meet the top two teams of the first session, which includes fifth-seeded Utah, 12th-seeded Auburn, Southern Utah and Washington.
UCLA is coming off a 197.925-197.850 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championships. Stanford also competed but finished last in the meet with its lowest point total all season.
Missouri has some history with its cross-session conference foe. MU defeated then-No. 5 Auburn on Feb. 19 at the Hearnes Center, but Auburn got its revenge Saturday when it outscored Missouri by a 0.1-point margin to take fifth place in the SEC Championships.
All eight SEC gymnastics teams qualified for a regional berth. No. 2-seeded Florida, sixth-seeded LSU and eighth-seeded Alabama are among the SEC teams vying for the national title.
Missouri can also make noise with its individual competitors. Jocelyn Moore is ranked No. 5 nationally in vault, and she earned a perfect 10.0 against Auburn in February. That perfect score was only the third 10.0 in Missouri program history.
Postseason play is not new territory for the Tigers. After winning its regional final as a No. 11 seed last year, Missouri went on to place fifth in the nation. MU gymnasts Amari Celestine and Sienna Schreiber both won silver medals.