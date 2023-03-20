Jocelyn Moore grins during a competition on March 10 (copy)

Missouri sophomore Jocelyn Moore grins during the Tigers’ quad meet against North Carolina, Southeast Missouri State and Ball State on March 10 at the Hearnes Center. MU will compete against UCLA, Stanford and either BYU or Boise State to begin its NCAA regional competition March 30 in Los Angeles.

 Maya Morris/Missourian

Missouri gymnastics is headed to Los Angeles with dreams of advancing to the national championships.

The 13th-seeded Tigers will compete in the second session of their NCAA regional competition March 30 against fourth-seeded UCLA, Stanford and the winner of a play-in meet between BYU and Boise State.

  • Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.

