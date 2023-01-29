MU gymnastics defeated Texas Woman's and Lindenwood on Sunday in St. Charles. The Tigers scored 196.800, the most they've scored on the road this season. The Pioneers followed with 194.350 and Lindenwood recorded 191.325.

The Tigers got out of the gate early, sweeping the top spots in both the beam and floor rotations.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you