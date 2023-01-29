MU gymnastics defeated Texas Woman's and Lindenwood on Sunday in St. Charles. The Tigers scored 196.800, the most they've scored on the road this season. The Pioneers followed with 194.350 and Lindenwood recorded 191.325.
The Tigers got out of the gate early, sweeping the top spots in both the beam and floor rotations.
Missouri returns home to face Kentucky on Friday at 5 p.m. The meet will air on SEC Network.
West places in second in Avila Eagle Invite
Columbia College women's bowling's Bree West finished second on Day 2 of the Avila Eagle Invite.
West averaged 192 points across five games to be named to the All-Tournament Team.
The Cougars next compete in the Wildcat Challenge starting on Feb. 11 in Lawrence, Kansas.