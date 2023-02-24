Jocelyn Moore

Jocelyn Moore

 Courtesy of MU athletics

No. 15 Missouri gymnastics set a new program record with 197.850 points in its victory over No. 17 Arkansas on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks tallied 196.650.

The Tigers had some of their most dominant performances of the season as they continued their hot streak and etched their name into program history.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you