No. 15 Missouri gymnastics set a new program record with 197.850 points in its victory over No. 17 Arkansas on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks tallied 196.650.
The Tigers had some of their most dominant performances of the season as they continued their hot streak and etched their name into program history.
Missouri set the pace in the first event with the highest team bars score in program history. MU sophomore Amari Celestine won the bars event title, and the Tigers put together a team score of 49.450.
After earning her first collegiate perfect 10 and only the third perfect score in MU gymnastics history last week against Auburn, sophomore Jocelyn Moore continued her dominance with score of 9.975 on vault. A small section of Missouri fans popped onto their feet as Moore high-fived her teammates and reigning Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year Shannon Welker.
Moore’s near-perfect vault performance boosted Missouri’s team vault score to its fourth-highest ever. Moore, who is the reigning SEC Co-Specialist of the Week, continued her standout night with another 9.975, this time on her floor routine.
Missouri closed out the meet with its highest team beam score ever. Five Tigers scored at or above 9.900 to earn a team score of 49.550 for the event.
The Tigers return to Columbia to face No. 9 Alabama at 6 p.m. next Friday at the Hearnes Center.