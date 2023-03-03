No. 14 Missouri gymnastics’ hot streak continued with a 197.075-196.750 comeback victory against No. 8 Alabama on Friday night in the Hearnes Center.
The win was Missouri’s first against Alabama in program history, and the Tigers have now won three straight against nationally-ranked Southeastern Conference opponents.
Alabama led for most of the meet, but its night started to collapse during floor routines. The Crimson Tide has the fifth-best average floor routine score in the nation, but that was not the case Friday. Mati Waligora and Shania Adams both fell to the floor during their performances as Alabama scored its lowest floor routine score of the season.
While the Crimson Tide was stumbling on floor routines, the Tigers were gracing the beam.
Missouri senior Helen Hu landed from her beam performance and the crowd slowly started to murmur. It grew louder and louder until it was finally clear what the Missouri fans were repeatedly chanting.
Their wishes weren’t granted, but Hu’s score of 9.95 was well-received by the crowd and earned her a multitude of praise from her teammates. The Tigers’ 49.100 beam score gave them their first lead of the meet heading into the final rotation.
With a narrow lead of three-tenths of a point, Missouri moved to floor routines, which is its strongest area of competition.
Wearing pink leotards in front of pink-clad fans raising awareness for breast cancer, all six Tigers scored at or above 9.875 to seal the victory for Missouri.
The Tigers were riding momentum coming off of their best two performances of the season with wins against then-No. 5 Auburn and No. 17 Arkansas. In its last outing, Missouri scored the most points in program history with 197.850 against the Razorbacks on the road.
Despite the loss, a highlight of the meet was Alabama senior Luisa Blanco’s perfect 10 beam score to close out the meet.
Missouri is back in action March 10 when it hosts North Carolina, Southeast Missouri and Ball State in the Hearnes Center. It will be the Tigers’ last regular season competition before heading to the SEC Championships on March 18.