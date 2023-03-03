Helen Hu

No. 14 Missouri gymnastics’ hot streak continued with a 197.075-196.750 comeback victory against No. 8 Alabama on Friday night in the Hearnes Center.

The win was Missouri’s first against Alabama in program history, and the Tigers have now won three straight against nationally-ranked Southeastern Conference opponents.

