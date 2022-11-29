The MU girl’s gymnastics team prepares (copy)

The Missouri gymnastics team prepares for a press conference following its afternoon practice April 7 at the Tiger Performance Complex in Columbia. The Tigers begin their season with the Black and Gold Scrimmage on Sunday.

 Eileen Wisniowicz/Missourian

Six Missouri gymnastics meets will be broadcast on SEC Network during the 2023 season, ESPN announced Tuesday.

The Tigers' first SEC Network appearance comes in their conference home opener against Georgia on Jan. 13. Two other home meets — against Kentucky (Feb. 3) and Auburn (Feb. 19) — will air on the network. The other three matches will be on the road, against LSU (Jan. 20), Florida (Feb. 10) and Arkansas (Feb. 24). The SEC Championships — which will be held March 18 — will also be aired on SEC Network.

