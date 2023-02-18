Every fall, millions of eager freshmen arrive on their college campuses ready to meet new people and further their academic careers.
“I'm just excited to be in a classroom with other people and get that college experience that I've been looking for,” then-freshman Sunisa Lee told Auburn back in 2021. "Everybody here is so nice and welcoming. It feels like home.”
But Lee was different than other college freshmen for many reasons. For starters, most college freshmen don’t have gold, silver and bronze medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Most new kids on campus aren’t household names, either. Now in her second season at Auburn, Lee is one of the most dominant gymnasts in the NCAA.
Lee and No. 5 Auburn are set to face No. 16 Missouri at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Hearnes Center. The first 500 fans will receive capes or crowns as part of the promotional Princess and Super Hero Youth Night, and there will also be a post-meet autograph signing in the upper concourse.
Missouri (4-3, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) is hoping to break its attendance record by packing the Hearnes Center, and it is selling discounted tickets for the meet. For fans who can’t make it in person, the meet will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Missouri is looking for their first win since Jan. 29. Coming off losses to then-No. 3 Florida and then-No. 10 Kentucky, Missouri hopes to break into the 197-point range for the first time this season.
On the other hand, Auburn hasn’t scored below 197.175 in any of its eight meets this season. Despite having the fifth-best average score in the nation, Auburn is 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the SEC.