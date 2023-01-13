No. 14 Missouri gymnastics beat Georgia in its first home meet of the season Friday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers won with 196.975 points, with Georgia finishing with 196.425.

The Tigers opened the meet slow, trailing by .45 points following the vaults. But a strong effort on the floor helped Missouri regain the lead, and it never looked back for the final two rotations.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you