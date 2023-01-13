No. 14 Missouri gymnastics beat Georgia in its first home meet of the season Friday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers won with 196.975 points, with Georgia finishing with 196.425.
The Tigers opened the meet slow, trailing by .45 points following the vaults. But a strong effort on the floor helped Missouri regain the lead, and it never looked back for the final two rotations.
The Tigers next face LSU on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
MU wrestling trounces Air Force
No. 10 Missouri wrestling rallied off eight straight victories to defeat Air Force 36-9 in its first ever match at Air Force Academy in El Paso County, Colorado.
The Tigers scored all of their points in the first eight matches of the dual. Seven wrestlers earned bonus points for the Tigers including Colton Hawks, who had the only pin of the match for the Tigers in the 184-pound bout.
MU next faces Wyoming at 6 p.m. Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming.
MU track and field earns two podium finishes
MU track and field had two podium finishes in the weight throw on Day 1 of the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa.
On the women's side, Sydney Oberdiek finished in second with a throw of 63-feet, 9½ inches. Petra Gombas (55-8¼) and Kaia Harris (53-11¼) also competed, finishing seventh and eighth, respectively. In the men's section, Sam Innes finished third with a throw of 59-7¾.
The Tigers finish their first meet of the season Saturday.