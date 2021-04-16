Missouri freshman Sydney Schaffer and junior Hannah McCrary will compete in the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Schaffer will be competing on beam and McCrary on floor as the first team semifinal/individual event final session gets underway at noon.
Schaffer advanced when the career-best 9.95 she posted in the second round of the Tuscaloosa Regional held up as the highest score outside competitors on the teams that qualified from the regional.
McCrary's career-high-tying 9.925 tied two other competitors from nonqualifying teams in the regional, but she advanced with the highest head judge score, which was the second tiebreaker.
Schaffer and McCrary will be in the rotation with California. While the teams will be competing to advance to Saturday's final, all-around and individual titles will be decided during Friday's sessions.
The session the MU gymnasts will be competing in airs live on ESPN2 and can be streamed at ESPN.com, which will also have feeds for each apparatus (beam, floor).