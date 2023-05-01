Blair DeBord

 Courtesy of Memphis Athletics

Mizzou Athletics has a new leader for its fundraising department. Athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois hired former Memphis associate AD Blair DeBord as associate AD for development and strategic initiatives Monday, where he’ll lead the Tiger Scholarship Fund.

“We are pleased to have Blair DeBord joining our team at Mizzou,” Reed-Francois said in a press release. “He is a dynamic leader and a former student-athlete who has previous experience in the Southeastern Conference.”