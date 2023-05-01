Mizzou Athletics has a new leader for its fundraising department. Athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois hired former Memphis associate AD Blair DeBord as associate AD for development and strategic initiatives Monday, where he’ll lead the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
“We are pleased to have Blair DeBord joining our team at Mizzou,” Reed-Francois said in a press release. “He is a dynamic leader and a former student-athlete who has previous experience in the Southeastern Conference.”
Before Memphis, DeBord held the same role he will hold at Missouri with UNLV from 2018-19, when Reed-Francois was the Rebels’ athletic director. His SEC experience came at Tennessee from 2017-18, where he served as special project manager.
DeBord played baseball for Kansas State, where he graduated in 2014 and made first-team All-Big 12 as a catcher.
“Blair stood out in the search process as the right person to lead our Tiger Scholarship Fund team,” MU chief revenue officer Greg Hulen said. “He has successfully led the fundraising team at Memphis, and I look forward to him working with our tremendous staff to lead Mizzou Athletics to even greater heights.”