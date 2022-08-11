Missouri linebacker Brandon Lee makes a tackle (copy)

Missouri linebacker Brandon Lee makes a tackle during the second quarter of a game against UT Martin on Sept. 1, 2018 in Columbia. Missouri hired Lee as assistant athletic director for name, image and likeness, MU announced in a news release Thursday.

 Jay Bury/Missourian

Missouri has hired former linebacker Brandon Lee as assistant athletic director for name, image and likeness, MU athletics announced in a news release Thursday.

Lee will be responsible for working with "internal and external constituents to best support student-athletes in the NIL space," per the release. He will lead MU's NIL program, which will include education for Missouri athletes.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you