Missouri has hired former linebacker Brandon Lee as assistant athletic director for name, image and likeness, MU athletics announced in a news release Thursday.
Lee will be responsible for working with "internal and external constituents to best support student-athletes in the NIL space," per the release. He will lead MU's NIL program, which will include education for Missouri athletes.
"Brandon's fundraising background and passion for Mizzou from his time as a student-athlete makes him the ideal candidate to lead our evolving NIL program," Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in the release. "Maximizing every NIL opportunity for our student-athletes is critically important and we are positioning Mizzou to be one of the nation's innovators in NIL in the months and years ahead."
As a Tigers linebacker, Lee played 48 times and recorded 124 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception, which he returned for a pick six. He also served on the Southeastern Conference Leadership Council and took part in the 2018 NCAA Convention, per the release.