Missouri men’s golf shot 1-over 281 on Wednesday in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Championship at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
The Tigers are in 11th place but are just three strokes out of eighth and making the 54-hole cut for the match play portion of the tournament.
Junior Jack Lundin and freshman Alfons Bondesson led the Tigers. Both fired rounds of 2-under 68 and are tied for 11th place.
Charlie Crockett and DJ Springer were the other two scorers for MU. Crockett shot even-par 70 and is tied for 35th, while Springer shot 5-over 75 and is tied for 62nd.
Antonio Safa shot 6-over 76, but his score was dropped from the Tigers’ team total.
No. 15 Texas A&M leads the tournament with a score of 269, and its star player, Sam Bennett, who won the US Amateur and Masters Low Amateur, is in third after shooting 5-under 65.
No. 13 Tennessee’s Caleb Surratt and No. 17 Alabama’s Thomas Ponder share the individual lead at 6-under 64. No. 1 Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent, the second-ranked amateur in the world, shot 2-under 68 and is tied with Lundin and Bondesson in 11th.
Missouri tees off at 8:20 a.m. Thursday for the second round. The Tigers will start on hole 10.
Tigers’ tennis season concludes
Missouri tennis’ season came to an end with a 4-0 loss to Mississippi in the SEC Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Rebels took the first point of the match with 6-3 and 7-6 (7-3) victories in doubles. The other match was left unfinished, but MU was leading 6-5.
In singles, Ole Miss dominated the Tigers with three straight set victories to sweep its way to the win.
Reka Zadori beat MU’s Eleanor Fay 6-2, 6-1 for the second point. Lillian Gabrielsen won the Rebels’ third point with a 6-1, 6-1 dismantling of Emelie Schwarte, and Rachel Krzyzak secured Ole Miss’ winning point with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Romary Cardenas.
Stars win big
Stephens softball took down Hannibal-LaGrange in a commanding 10-1 win in Hannibal.
The makeup game was the second leg of the doubleheader that was rescheduled from April 4 .
The Stars (16-22, 8-10 American Midwest Conference) secured the road victory by scoring five runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth.Right fielder Gillian Hale, designated player Aubrei Roland and catcher Ellie Kliethermes each contributed two RBI for the team.
Stephens next takes on Columbia College at 3 p.m. Friday at Battle in a doubleheader to close its season.