Missouri men’s golf shot 1-over 281 on Wednesday in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Championship at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The Tigers are in 11th place but are just three strokes out of eighth and making the 54-hole cut for the match play portion of the tournament.

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

