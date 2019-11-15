Some of the greatest athletes in Missouri history will be honored at halftime during the Tigers' football game against No. 11 Florida on Saturday. On Friday night, they returned to where it all began.
MU hosted its annual Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, an event made possible in 1989 through a gift of $100,000 from the estate of the late A.C. and Mary Stotler, and has inducted athletes every year since.
Three of the the six inductees were on hand at Mizzou Arena: Tyron Woodley (wrestling), John Clay (football) and David Bonuchi (swimming and diving). Missing but honored Friday nonetheless, were Kyle Gibson (baseball), Molly Kreklow (volleyball) and the late Ralph Hochgrebe (baseball).
The Hall's constitution and bylaws express its purpose: "...to recognize and honor those individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the achievements and prestige of the University of Missouri in the field of athletics, and who have continued to demonstrate in their lives, the values imparted by intercollegiate athletics."
The smallest inductee made one of the biggest impacts on MU's athletic history. Standing 5-feet-9, Woodley was Missouri's first Big 12 Conference champion in 2003 and was a trailblazer in the Tigers' wrestling lore.
Most of Missouri's top high school wrestlers were choosing to continue their careers elsewhere, including Woodley at first. He'd planned to attend Nebraska until he and a few of his friends decided to build the foundation for what MU wrestling is today.
Woodley finished his collegiate career with a record of 110-38 from 2002-2005 and was a two-time All-American. He's taken what he's learned from his time as a Tiger into the professional world, currently standing as the No. 1 contender in UFC's welterweight division.
"We adopted a motto called 'Tiger Style,' which means we may not have the top recruits, we may not have the best talent, but wrestling is a sport of outworking people and we pledged to outwork everybody in the country," Woodley said.
From the smallest to the biggest: Clay's 6-5 frame led him to be one of the most dominant offensive linemen to ever put on the Tiger stripes. Although his teams from 1983-1986 didn't win as much as he'd hoped, he says it all worked out for him. Clay is now the head football coach at Cahokia High School in Illinois.
Clay was selected to the first-team All-Big Eight team from 1984-1986, making him one of four MU football players to pick up three all-conference selections during the school's Big Eight era.
His talent led to him being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Raiders, and he later played for the San Diego Chargers.
"I'm just proud to be a Tiger," Clay said. "I'm tickled to death with this opportunity to go into the Hall of Fame."
Bonuchi (2011-14) became one of the top divers in MU history. Being back on campus brought back his memories of attending football and basketball games, as well as walking back to his dorms at midnight after a long evening of studying.
Bonuchi credits the late-night study sessions for building his character and molding him into the athlete he became.
"I'm the type of person that goes 100% all the time, and if I'm going to do something, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability,' Bonuchi said. "Even if I fall short, as long as I know I did the best I could on that day, I was happy with my performance and that has catapulted my career in the athletic world so far."
He said this mindset is what allowed him to earn 10 first-team All-American honors and win three SEC titles. He was the Southeastern Conference Male Diver of the Year in 2013; and earlier, he became MU's first-ever Big 12 Conference diving champion.
Getting the call that he was being inducted into the Hall of Fame was something he never thought he wanted, but he said he's blessed to be honored among the legends of the university.
Representing Hochgrebe, his wife Sara recalled the times the baseball players and their wives reunited over the years since their time in Columbia. While the men played golf, the women shopped and listened to baseball stories, which were full of detailed comments that she politely declined to share.
Hochgrebe played from 1957-1959, becoming MU's first second basemen to earn first-team All-American honors in 1959 when he hit .451 during the season.
He was a member of the 1958 MU baseball team that finished in second place at the College World Series and was a part of the USA's bronze medal team at the 1959 Pan American Games.
Hochgrebe passed away at 78 years old in Feb. 2016. Sara said she's proud of his accomplishments, even if he wasn't the type of person who liked to talk about them.
Gibson, currently a member of the Minnesota Twins, finished his MU pitching career with 304 strikeouts and 28 wins, both second in school history in those categories.
Kreklow was regarded as one of the top players in MU volleyball history and, like Woodley, was responsible for bringing the Tigers to national prominence in her sport. Now an assistant coach for MU, she was unable to attend Friday's ceremony because she was coaching MU's volleyball game against Alabama next door at the Hearnes Center.