Missouri Athletics announced Mizzou Marketplace — the school's new name, image and likeness (NIL) online market — on Tuesday alongside its partnership with Opendorse.
The program allows outside brands, sponsors and even fans to pitch or compensate for NIL opportunities to Missouri student-athletes. MU athletes can then review these options and choose to either accept or decline. All deals are reviewed by Opendorse to ensure everything follows NCAA policy and state legislation.
All current Missouri student-athletes and many former Tigers are accessible on the platform.
When on the site, users are able to search for any Missouri athlete through the search bar on the home page or sort by sport. Users can create an account as an athlete, athlete representative, brand, fan or a coach/staff member.
Athletes can customize their own pages by adding a biography, pictures, affiliations and other background information. For example, MU men's basketball player Aidan Shaw has a link to his website in his biography. Athletes are also able to make their profiles private.
The program also allows athletes to have minimum qualifications for potential partners to be visible on their profiles.
"This is a win for everyone involved and we appreciate our partner, Opendorse, for helping to make this a reality," Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Governance Will Kava said in a release Tuesday. "It's another great example of Mizzou supporting its student-athletes and the creation of our own marketplace allows any person, brand or company to easily connect with any of our student-athletes for permissible NIL opportunities."
Users can purchase different forms of interactive content, and a brand or business has the option to create a "deal builder" to send brand offers or setup a marketing campaign.
The price varies greatly depending on the athlete and the form of content. For example, Shaw offers an appearance at an event for a minimum of $111, a post on social media for $100, a video shoutout for $65, an autograph for $25 and even an option to pitch a custom request for $23. Former MU standout quarterback Chase Daniel, on the other hand, does not offer the option to pitch an idea and all options are priced at a minimum of $1,000.
Those who are interested in Mizzou Marketplace can visit here.