Missouri Athletics announced Mizzou Marketplace — the school's new name, image and likeness (NIL) online market — on Tuesday alongside its partnership with Opendorse.

The program allows outside brands, sponsors and even fans to pitch or compensate for NIL opportunities to Missouri student-athletes. MU athletes can then review these options and choose to either accept or decline. All deals are reviewed by Opendorse to ensure everything follows NCAA policy and state legislation.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Editor/reporter for the Missourian sports desk. Reach me at langsconor@gmail.com or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you