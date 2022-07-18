Missouri and Rock Bridge pitcher Spencer Miles is set to travel west.
Miles was selected with the last pick in the fourth round by the defending NL-West champion San Fransisco Giants in the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday. He was the 136th overall pick.
With the selection, Miles becomes the first Rock Bridge graduate to be selected into the MLB.
If he chooses to sign with the club, Miles' approximate pick value is set at $430,900, according to MLB.com's draft tracker.
The Rock Bridge alum had an 8-11 overall record after making 33 total appearances over three seasons with Missouri, including 25 starts. He recorded a 6.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts over 145 innings pitched.