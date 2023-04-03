Missouri shot 11-under 565 over 36 holes of play Monday in the Wyoming Cowboy Classic at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona. MU is in first place, taking a one-stroke advantage over border rival Kansas into the final round.

The Tigers were one of two teams to shoot under par in both rounds.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you