Missouri shot 11-under 565 over 36 holes of play Monday in the Wyoming Cowboy Classic at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona. MU is in first place, taking a one-stroke advantage over border rival Kansas into the final round.
The Tigers were one of two teams to shoot under par in both rounds.
Jack Lundin and Antonio Safa led the Tigers. Both are tied for third individually at 5 under after the first 36 holes. Lundin shot 5-under 67 in the first round and 72 in the second. Safa posted scores of 69 and 70.
Lundin and Safa trail individual leader Riley Lewis (Loyola Marymount) by five strokes heading into the final round.
Alfons Bondesson is tied for eighth and posted scores of 70 in both rounds. He is 4 under for the tournament.
Charlie Crockett was the Tigers’ final scoring golfer. He shot 73 and 74 to shoot 3 over and is tied for 52nd.
DJ Springer is 7 over and tied for 80th. His score was dropped by the Tigers in the second round.
MU plays in the final round of the Cowboy Classic at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. It will be a shotgun start, and the Tigers start on holes 1-3.