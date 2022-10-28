This season has been one of middle-of-the-pack finishes for Missouri men's and women's cross country, and that trend continued at the SEC Championships on Friday in Oxford, Mississippi.
The MU men finished 8th in the 8,000-meter race, and the MU women placed 11th in the 6,000-meter race.
Hanson paces MU men
Missouri's chance for a competitive finish hinged on the health of three of their best runners — Mitchell Small, Will Sinclair and Martin Prodanov — and unfortunately for the Tigers, none raced Friday.
Without Small, Sinclair and Prodanov, the spotlight for MU shifted to Marquette Hanson's individual performance, and he delivered.
The senior finished 18th with a personal-best time of 23 minutes, 43.119 seconds.
The other Tigers who contributed to MU's 219 points were Jacob Ridderhoff (36th, 24:27.04), Jack Warner (53rd, 24:49.02), Blake Morris (58th, 25:01.96) and Drew Rogers (75th, 25:29.20).
Only six points separated the top four teams. Alabama came out on top with 59 points, five clear of Tennessee and two-time defending champion Arkansas. Host Ole Miss took fourth with 65 points.
Victor Kiprop keyed the Crimson Tide's win by crossing the finish line first in 22:38.94. It was Kiprop's fourth win of the season.
Tennessee's Dylan Jacobs and Yaseen Abdalla pushed Kiprop for most of the race, but the star sophomore pulled away in the final 1,000 meters.
Christiansen leads MU women
Missouri ssenior Isabelle Christiansen impressed in a competitive field, claiming her third top-25 finish of the season.
She crossed the finish line in 23rd with a season-best time of 20:32.61.
The other Tigers who added to the team score were Jenna Schwartz (50th, 21:20.71), Allison Newman (72nd, 21:34.17), Reilly Revord (74th, 21:36.24) and Abbey Wilson (83rd, 21:41.14).
Florida sophomore Parker Valby denied Alabama senior Mercy Chelangat a third consecutive individual title.
Valby's time of 18:25.87 was nearly eight seconds better than that of Chelangat — who got to celebrate the first SEC team title of her career as the Crimson Tide dominated the field with just 36 points.
Alabama's four top runners finished second, third, fifth and seventh.
Arkansas — which entered as the nine-time defending champion — took second behind Isabelle Van Camp's fourth-place finish.
Missouri is back in action Nov. 11 at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships. The Tigers will host both the men's and women's races at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.