This season has been one of middle-of-the-pack finishes for Missouri men's and women's cross country, and that trend continued at the SEC Championships on Friday in Oxford, Mississippi.

The MU men finished 8th in the 8,000-meter race, and the MU women placed 11th in the 6,000-meter race.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you