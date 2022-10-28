Missouri men's basketball released information Friday describing how MU students with an All-Sport Pass can acquire tickets to the Tigers' home game against Kansas on Dec. 10.
Students who have an All-Sport Pass will have the opportunity to earn higher priority for a ticket to the game by attending select nonconference home games for the men's and women's basketball teams. Tickets to those games have to be claimed online, and a student must attend the game and scan their ticket in order for it to count for priority points towards a ticket to the KU game.
The window for students to claim a ticket to the men's game against Southern Indiana opened Friday. The claims for the remaining nonconference games begin Nov. 8; each game will have a maximum of 4,000 student tickets.
Students will be placed in a tier based on the number of games they attend:
- Tier 1 - attend 8-10 games
- Tier 2 - attend 5-7 games
- Tier 3 - attend less than four games
Students who attend enough games to qualify for Tier 1 will have first priority for a student ticket to the Kansas game when the window to claim those tickets opens Dec. 5.
Here are all of the games that students can earn priority points by attending:
- MBB – Nov. 7 – Southern Indiana
- WBB – Nov. 10 – Bradley
- MBB – Nov. 11 – Pennsylvania
- MBB – Nov. 13 – Lindenwood
- MBB – Nov. 15 – Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
- MBB – Nov. 20 – Mississippi Valley State
- MBB – Nov. 23 – Coastal Carolina
- MBB – Nov. 26 – Houston Christian
- WBB – Nov. 30 – Saint Louis
- MBB – Dec. 4 – Southeast Missouri State