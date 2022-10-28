Missouri men’s basketball team huddles after practice (copy)

MU students who have an All-Sport Pass will have the opportunity to earn higher priority for a ticket to the Missouri-Kansas men's basketball game scheduled for Dec. 10 by attending select nonconference home games for the men's and women's basketball teams.

 Kennedy McGilvery/Missourian

Missouri men's basketball released information Friday describing how MU students with an All-Sport Pass can acquire tickets to the Tigers' home game against Kansas on Dec. 10.

Students who have an All-Sport Pass will have the opportunity to earn higher priority for a ticket to the game by attending select nonconference home games for the men's and women's basketball teams. Tickets to those games have to be claimed online, and a student must attend the game and scan their ticket in order for it to count for priority points towards a ticket to the KU game.

