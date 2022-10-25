Missouri men’s basketball and former Rock Bridge guard Isiaih Mosley was named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Jerry West Award — which is given to the best shooting guard in the nation — the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.
Mosley is one of five SEC players on the watchlist. He joins Kentucky’s Cason Wallace and Antonio Reeves; Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr.; and Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi. Former Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis won the award last season.
Mosley transferred to MU after three seasons with Missouri State. Last season, he was one of the best scorers in the nation, averaging 20.4 points, which was the 15th-best mark in the country, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. His impressive scoring came on an efficient 50.4% from the field, 42.7% from 3 and 90.2% from the free-throw line.
Before his time with the Bears, Mosley helped Rock Bridge capture the MSHSAA Class 5 title in 2019.
Fans can vote for the award in three rounds, with the first round beginning on Friday. The list will be cut down to 10 names in late January and five in late February. West and the The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee will choose the winner from the final five players in March, according to NCAA.com.
Mosley and the Tigersplay an exhibition matchup against Washington University at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena, before beginning their regular season against Southern Indiana at 7 p.m. Nov. 7, also at home.