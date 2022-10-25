Isiaih Mosley

Missouri men’s basketball and former Rock Bridge guard Isiaih Mosley was named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Jerry West Award — which is given to the best shooting guard in the nation — the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

Mosley is one of five SEC players on the watchlist. He joins Kentucky’s Cason Wallace and Antonio Reeves; Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr.; and Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi. Former Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis won the award last season.

