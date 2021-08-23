Missouri men's cross country will host two regular season meets at Gans Creek Cross Country Course, as well as the SEC Championships at the same course.
The Tigers will host the Mizzou XC Opener and the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 3 and Oct. 1, respectively. The team will also take part in the Commodore Classic in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 17 and the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Oct. 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, in the other regular season meets.
The SEC Championships are Oct. 29 in Columbia. The NCAA Regionals and Nationals are Nov. 12 and Nov. 20 and in Iowa City and Tallahassee, Florida, respectively.