Missouri men's golf announced Wednesday that former Nebraska coach Mark Hankins will be joining the program as co-head coach for next season. Hankins will take over the program upon coach Mark Leroux's retirement in 2023.
Hankins has also coached at Iowa, Michigan State and Texas-Arlington.
"I'm very excited to join coach Leroux and the Mizzou men's golf program," Hankins said in a news release. "It is a great opportunity to work with coach and continue to build on his foundation of success. I also want to thank Athletic Director Jim Sterk and Deputy Athletic Director Nick Joos for their commitment to the golf program and its future."
According to the news release, Leroux brought the idea of a co-head coach to Sterk in January.
"I'm very excited to have coach Hankins joining our program," Leroux said in the news release. "He brings with him a wealth of experience and success as a Division I Head Coach. I'm confident Mark will have an immediate impact on our team's success both on the course and in the classroom. His proven track record and ability to coach at the highest level is unparalleled. He is the right guy at the right time. Adding Mark to our coaching staff will secure the future of Mizzou men's golf for years to come."
Hankins comes into the position with a wealth of experience. In his 19 years of coaching, he has 33 team titles to his name and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2005 and 2007. He has coached 21 All-Big Ten honorees and five PING All-Americans. His teams have made 13 NCAA Regional appearances in his career.
"Coach Hankins is a highly-respected leader in college golf with an outstanding reputation for building championship teams," Sterk said in the news release. "Each of the four programs that he has led enjoyed historical program success under his leadership with consistent NCAA Championship participation. He has tremendous passion for the game of golf and helping young men achieve excellence not only on the course, but in the classroom and community, as well, and we are excited to watch him build upon the foundation that coach Leroux has worked so hard to establish at Mizzou over the last 17 years."