Over a three-week span from the end of March through the middle of April, the Missouri men's golf team picked up back-to-back wins at the Hootie at Bulls Bay in South Carolina and the MU Tiger Invitational in Columbia. The 45th-ranked Tigers climbed to their highest ranking of the season while also picking up multiple individual honors.
Missouri will look to carry this momentum into the SEC Championships, where it will face 11 top-50 opponents.
The event begins Wednesday at the Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, with three days of stroke play to open the week and two days of match play over the weekend. After Friday's stroke-play round, the field will be cut to the top eight teams before stroke play resumes Saturday.
Defending champion No. 3 Vanderbilt comes in as the top-ranked team and favorite to win. The Commodores have won the event twice in the past four years. The event was not played in 2020.
Missouri will look to improve on its 2021 finish at the championships where it did not advance past cut day and went home with a 13th-place finish.
Who to watch
The Tigers will travel the same team five they have carried for much of the season as well as one substitute, Dawson Meek, who has competed as an individual for the past two events.
Jack Parker has made headlines in recent weeks for the Tigers. The Missouri graduate student picked up his second collegiate win ahead of the SEC Championships at the MU Tiger Invitational after he shot 13-under 203 . Following the individual win at home , Parker was awarded the SEC men's golfer of the week.
Charlie Crockett and Jack Lundin aren't far behind. The pair have played their most consistent golf over the past month with Crockett placing in the top five in back-to-back events and Lundin finishing under par in three consecutive tournaments.
Yu-Ta Tsai rounded out the top five of the MU Tiger Invitational after shooting 7-under and finishing just two strokes off the pace of Crockett who finished in fourth.
Rounding out the team roster for the championships is senior Tommy Boone. Boone barely missed a top-10 finish at the MU Tiger Invitational, finishing in a tie for 11th.