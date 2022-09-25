Missouri men's golf finished its opening two rounds on Day 1 of the SEC Match Play Championship on Sunday, the first of a three-day tournament at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Tigers' five-player lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, Tommy Boone and Antonio Safa currently sits in a tie for 11th place after 36 holes. 

  General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

