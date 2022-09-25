Missouri men's golf finished its opening two rounds on Day 1 of the SEC Match Play Championship on Sunday, the first of a three-day tournament at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
The Tigers' five-player lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, Tommy Boone and Antonio Safa currently sits in a tie for 11th place after 36 holes.
Crockett was the outstanding performer for MU, shooting 4-under 66 in the first round and 1-over 71 in the second. He is currently tied for 19th place.
Lundin struggled through both rounds and currently sits in 70th place after shooting 4-over 74 in the first round and 6-over 76 in the second.
Vanderbilt lead the way as a team, shooting a 15-under 125 across the opening two rounds.
Following stroke play, the top two teams will square off for the championship. The remaining teams will be matched up for one round of head-to-head play against another SEC foe.
Play will continue with 18 holes Monday.