Missouri men's golf finished its opening two rounds on day one of the SEC Match Play Championship Sunday, the first of a three day tournament at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
The Tigers five player lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, Tommy Boone and Antonio Safa currently sit in a tie for 11th place after 36 holes.
Crockett was the outstanding performer for MU, shooting 4-under-70 in the first round and 1-over-70 in the second. He is currently tied for 19th place.
Lundin struggled through both rounds and currently sits in 70th place after shooting 4-over-70 in the first round and 6-over-70 in the second.
Vanderbilt lead the way as a team, shooting 15-under-140 across the opening two rounds.
Following stroke play, the top two teams will square off for the championship. The remaining teams will be matched up for one round of head to head play against another SEC foe.
Play will continue with 18 holes Monday.