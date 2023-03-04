From left, Missouri men's golfers DJ Springer, Dawson Meek, Jack Lundin, Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson, (bottom row) Tommy Boone, Antonio Safa, Charlie Crockett, and Alfons Bondesson pose for a photo. The Tigers begin their spring season Monday.
Last season, Missouri men’s golf qualified for NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2018. In 2023, the Tigers’ goal is to return to regionals, and their journey to do so begins Monday.
Missouri opens its spring season with the Colleton River Collegiate in Beaufort, South Carolina. The Tigers come into the spring season after a fall season that featured a win at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate. They are ranked No. 46 by Golfstat.
“We did a pretty good job, you know, I wouldn’t say we had a great fall, but we had a solid fall. And we’re ranked around 45th in the country out of 300, and inside the NCAA (Regionals) mark, which is really our goals for this spring,” MU co-head coach Mark Hankins said. ... “(We) didn’t progress to the finals (last year), but this year we hope to make regionals and give ourselves another chance to progress on to the finals.”
As the Tigers prepare for their first tournament of the season, they are hoping to use the Colleton River Collegiate as a barometer for the rest of the season.
“We don’t have necessarily a good idea (of how we are playing) just because it’s been a while since the the fall season,” junior Jack Lundin said. “I know all of us have played our own individual tournaments over the winter and have practiced hard coming into the spring season.
“I feel like all of us are really ready for some competition since we’ve had such a long break.”
At Colleton River Club, MU will play the Par-72 Nicklaus Course. The Tigers got an early look at the course when they played it for the Black and Gold Alumni Challenge two weekends ago.
“I think the course is very good for us,” Lundin said. “I feel like we play a good mixture of courses here in Columbia. And we work on our putting a lot, and I feel that Colleton River is a big putting course and we always try to put a big premium on putting, taking it’s half of the game. So I feel that if we go out there and really focus on our putting, I feel like we’ll compete at a high level and compete for the win.”
Lundin set an individual goal for himself to finish inside the top 25 at Colleton River. In the fall, Lundin captured medalist honors at the Turning Stone Invitational and the Bank of Tennessee Invitational.
“I would say (on) this golf course the greens are relatively quick, so there’s going to be some practice on putting greens to get the speed down,” Hankins said. “Also it’s a course that’s tight enough with water that you have to play pretty good position golf to make sure you’re getting the ball in play off the tee.
While Hankins isn’t setting expectations to win the Colleton River Collegiate, he does want his team to be conscious of what it would take for them to do so.
“We want to know what traditionally has won this golf tournament. You have an idea of of how we have to shoot numbers-wise, and then once we get out there we’ll kind of feel it out and see how tough it’s playing,” he said. “But in the end, if ... we have all six guys kind of battling, trying to save every shot, that’s all we can ask, you know. Give 100%, it’s all you can do.”
Six Tigers will make the trip to South Carolina. Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, DJ Springer, and Dawson Meek will compete as a team for MU, and Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson will also travel and play as an individual.
The Colleton River Collegiate will be Meek’s first time in the lineup for MU. Just a redshirt sophomore, Meek has previously only competed as an individual.
The two Tigers who aren’t traveling are graduate student Tommy Boone and freshman Antonio Safa. Both players made appearances in MU’s starting lineup in the fall.
The Colleton River Collegiate is a 54-hole tournament. Teams will play 36 holes Monday and 18 holes Tuesday.