Last season, Missouri men’s golf qualified for NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2018. In 2023, the Tigers’ goal is to return to regionals, and their journey to do so begins Monday.

Missouri opens its spring season with the Colleton River Collegiate in Beaufort, South Carolina. The Tigers come into the spring season after a fall season that featured a win at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate. They are ranked No. 46 by Golfstat.

MU men's golf team all poses for a portrait

From left, Missouri men's golfers DJ Springer, Dawson Meek, Jack Lundin, Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson, (bottom row) Tommy Boone, Antonio Safa, Charlie Crockett, and Alfons Bondesson pose for a photo. The Tigers begin their spring season Monday.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you