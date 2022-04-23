Missouri men’s golf‘s run at the SEC Championship came to an end Saturday after the Tigers fell to LSU 3-1-1 at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Three of the five matches weren’t decided in 18 holes and went into sudden-death playoffs.
Jack Lundin beat Drew Doyle, the Tigers’ only win on the day. The match went 20 holes and was decided by a clutch Lundin birdie on the second extra hole.
Jack Parker and Garrett Barber battled from start to finish. Barber held a 3-up lead with five holes to play, but Parker fought his way back to even up the match with two holes to play. Barber birdied his second to last hole to retake the lead, before halving the final hole to win 1 up.
Tommy Boone and Charlie Crockett also fell short in their matches. Boone lost to Nicholas Arcement 2 and 1 while Crockett lost in the sudden-death playoff to Cohen Trolio.
Yu-Ta Tsai had his match cut short due to LSU already securing the match but was in a playoff of his own before play was ended.
Missouri’s trip to the quarterfinals was just the fourth time in the past 10 years that the Tigers made the cut in the conference tournament.