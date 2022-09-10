Missouri men’s golf finished ninth among 14 schools in the Rod Myers Invitational in Duran, North Carolina. The Tigers played the final 18 holes of the 54-hole event Saturday.
Missouri finished 2-over 72 on Saturday and 14-over for the two-day event. Alabama finished first at 13-under.
Missouri’s Charlie Crockett tied for third and recorded a 7-under 72 on Saturday.
Stephens volleyball sweeps doubleheader
Stephens volleyball played home matches against Dallas Christian and Kansas Christian on Saturday at Silverthorne Arena. The Stars won both matches by sweeping in straight sets.
In the first match, against Dallas Christian, the Stars won 25-17, 25-20 and 25-11.
The Stars then defeated Kansas Christian by lopsided scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-7.
Stephens will travel to face Westminster at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Fulton.
Stephens soccer breaks losing streak
Stephens soccer goalkeeper Sofia Ramos helped her team to a shutout thanks to her eight saves. The Stars tied 0-0 against Oakland City on Saturday in Oakland City, Indiana, to avoid the continuation of their losing streak.
Oakland City had 18 shots in the game, eight of which were on target, but all were turned away by the Stephens defense. Stephens’ offense had six shots — three of which were on target.
Stephens will return home to play Grace College at 7 p.m. Thursday.