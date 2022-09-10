Missouri men’s golf finished ninth among 14 schools in the Rod Myers Invitational in Duran, North Carolina. The Tigers played the final 18 holes of the 54-hole event Saturday.

Missouri finished 2-over 72 on Saturday and 14-over for the two-day event. Alabama finished first at 13-under.

  Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14

