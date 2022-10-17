Missouri men’s golf wrapped up the Quail Valley Invitational on Monday in Vero Beach, Florida, placing sixth overall in the tournament. Two Tigers placed in the top 10 — Antonio Safa (6-under 66 on day, 13-under 203 overall) in fifth and Jack Lundin (71 on day, 9-under 207 overall) in ninth.
Safa’s final score is tied for the lowest by a Missouri men’s golfer in a tournament this season and 11th-best in program history.
The final round marked the last event for the Tigers this fall. Missouri will return to action in early March.
Missouri women’s golf competes on Day 1 of the Ally
Missouri women’s golf competed on Day 1 of The Ally in West Point, Mississippi. After 36 holes, the Tigers sit in ninth place with a team score of 608.
Freshman standout Melanie Walker recorded a team-best score of 150, placing 19th overall in individual play. Sky Sload (151), Olivia Sowers (156), Emily Staples (156) and Sophia Yoemans (160) also competed for the Tigers.
Missouri will return for the final round Tuesday.
Canete’s run in ITA Central Regional Championships ends
MU tennis’ Mae Canete lost 7-5, 6-2 to Oklahoma’s Julia Garcia Ruiz on Sunday in the ITA Women’s Central Regional Championship quarterfinals in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Canete was the final MU player competing in the tournament.