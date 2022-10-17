Missouri men’s golf wrapped up the Quail Valley Invitational on Monday in Vero Beach, Florida, placing sixth overall in the tournament. Two Tigers placed in the top 10 — Antonio Safa (6-under 66 on day, 13-under 203 overall) in fifth and Jack Lundin (71 on day, 9-under 207 overall) in ninth.

Safa’s final score is tied for the lowest by a Missouri men’s golfer in a tournament this season and 11th-best in program history.

