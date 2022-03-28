Missouri continued its strong play at The Hootie at Bulls Bay on Monday in Awendaw, South Carolina, shooting the low round of the day with a 15-under 273. The Tigers are in a tie for second with North Carolina State and Ole Miss, 10 shots off the pace of host South Carolina.
Yu-Ta Tsai paced the Tigers with a career-low 5-under 67.
Tsai’s big round came mainly from a hot start where she shot 4 under through his first nine holes. He goes into Tuesday in a tie for 48th.
All six Missouri golfers shot under-par on the day including a pair of 68s from Jack Parker and Charlie Crockett.
Going into the final round Tuesday, Parker and Crockett sit in a tie for 13th individually at 5 under for the event. Jack Lundin and Tommy Boone are just two shots behind their teammates at 3 under and hold a tie for 27th.
South Carolina’s Ryan Hall leads at 10 under.
After posting his first round under par as a Tiger on Sunday, Dawson Meek followed with a second-round 71 to hold a share of 35th competing as the team’s individual.
Missouri women’s golf tees off at Golfweek AGT Collegiate
The Missouri women’s golf team had a quick turn around after competing last weekend. The Tigers opened play at the Golfweek AGT Collegiate on Monday in Tucson, Arizona, and shot a 15-over 303 as a team.
Keagan Dunn put together one of her best rounds of the spring posting a 2-over 74 to finish the day with the best Missouri score.
Emily Staples and Noelle Beijer both posted opening round 75s.
Martina Munoz and Sophia Yoemans struggled early in their openings rounds but finished strong shooting under par over their final nine holes. Brianne Bolden shot an opening-round 78.
CC lacrosse cruises past Missouri Valley
Columbia College lacrosse defeated Missouri Valley 18-2 in Marshall.
After postponing their last game against Saint Mary, the Cougars dominated from the early stages, surging to a 9-0 lead at the half. They were up 10 goals up before the Vikings got on the scoreboard.
Senior John Thomas led the way for Columbia, totaling eight goals on 17 shots. Junior Derek Howard and sophomore Joseph Reed both bagged hat tricks in the contest.
The Cougars (3-5) are back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
VanLeer leads William Woods Spring Invite
Columbia College men’s golf sits in tied second place after the first round of the William Woods Spring Invite, spurred by Cameron VanLeer’s opening round 1-under 71 that handed him a share of the lead among individuals at Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton.
VanLeer is tied at the top with William Woods’ Logan Smith and John A. Logan College’s Tanner Walton. Twenty-eight players are within five strokes of the top spot after 18 holes.
The Cougars posted 9-over 297, which is tied with the Owls in second place. John A. Logan holds a four-stroke lead heading into the final round. Columbia’s B team is in ninth after posting 318.
Kanon Kendrick, Trey Burton and Rylee Hanson each shot 3 over in the opening round and sit tied for 13th. Hanson is competing for the Cougars’ B team.
Columbia will play its second and final round of the event Tuesday.
CC women’s golf sits second in Fulton
Haleigh Berrey signed for a 5-over 77 to give herself a shot at the individual title at Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton, where Columbia College women’s golf is within striking distance of William Woods’ lead heading into the final round of the William Woods Spring Invitational.
Berrey’s round puts her in a tie for third place, two strokes behind Central Methodist’s Cassandra Contreras.
The Cougars are in second place after a 32-over 320, four strokes behind the Owls.
Emily Strunck knocked it round in 79 to sit tied sixth. Columbia’s only other player in the top 10, Carson Hall, is competing as an individual. She shot 82 and is in tied ninth.
CC will wrap up the event Tuesday.