Missouri shot 31-under 545 across 36 holes in the Tiger Collegiate Invitational on Monday at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia. With 18 holes to play, MU sits in second place.
MU senior Charlie Crockett paced the Tigers and is 11 under after posting rounds of 64 and 69. Crockett is tied for third individually.
Freshman Antonio Safa shot 7-under 137 and is in 12th. Safa led the field in par-5 scoring, playing them 8 under.
Alfons Bondesson is tied for 14th after shooting 6 under. DJ Springer is a stroke behind Bondesson and is tied for 19th.
Jack Lundin shot 4-under and is tied for 24th. Lundin began his day with a 5-over 41 on his first nine holes but played his final 27 holes 9 under.
The only team ahead of the Tigers is No. 5 Illinois, which shot 530. Jackson Buchanan led the Illini, shooting 16-under 128. Adrien Dumont de Chassart, the 12th-ranked amateur in the world, shot 12 under and is in second.
Illinois’ Piercen Hunt (10 under) and Tommy Kuhl (8 under) are in fifth and tied for eighth, respectively.
Tuesday’s third and final round is a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Missouri starts on Holes 1-3 and will play with Illinois and Marquette.
MU wins women’s disc golf national championship
Missouri, led by Alexis Kerman and Renae Beasley, won the College Disc Golf Women’s Division 1 National Championship on Saturday in Marion, North Carolina.
Kerman and Beasley totaled 531 points in the tournament to top BYU by 18 points.
The Tigers shot a 2-under 55 in the first round, three strokes behind leader Southern Arkansas. In Round 3, Southern Arkansas started to falter, shooting 4-over 63, while Missouri kept its pace, shooting 2-under 63.
Kerman has been a member since 2020, while Beasley, an amateur, has been on the team since 2021. Both delivered memorable performances to help the Tigers come away with a national championship.
CC lacrosse beats Missouri Baptist
Columbia College lacrosse bested Missouri Baptist 13-5 in Columbia. John Thomas and Derek Howard each had a hat trick for the Cougars, who improved to 4-1 in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
Up next, Columbia College will face Tennesse Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday on the road.