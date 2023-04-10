Missouri shot 31-under 545 across 36 holes in the Tiger Collegiate Invitational on Monday at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia. With 18 holes to play, MU sits in second place.

MU senior Charlie Crockett paced the Tigers and is 11 under after posting rounds of 64 and 69. Crockett is tied for third individually.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you