Missouri men's golf was announced as one of 13 teams to qualify for the Norman Regional as part of the NCAA Regionals on Wednesday. The event will be played May 16-18 at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma, and will be hosted by the top-seeded Sooners.
The Tigers, who landed the No. 7 seed in the regional, are coming off their hottest stretch of the season over the past two months. .
At the Hootie at Bulls Bay, Missouri finished in a four-way tie for first before falling at the first playoff hole. Charlie Crockett and Jack Lundin paced the Tigers in South Carolina with top-10 individual finishes.
The Tigers returned home two weeks later for the MU Tiger Invitational at The Club at Old Hawthorne. Missouri picked up not only the team win but also an individual title by Tolton grad Jack Parker.
Following the home success, Missouri traveled to the SEC Championships in Sea Island, Georgia. The Tigers put together their best team finish since joining the SEC and qualified for match play for just the fourth time in the past decade. Missouri finished fifth in stroke play before falling to LSU in the opening round of match play.
SEC opponents Auburn, South Carolina and Mississippi are among the teams that will join Missouri in the Norman Regional.
The top five teams from each regional will qualify for the NCAA National Championships May 27 through June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.