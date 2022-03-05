For coach Mark Hankins, Missouri men’s golf‘s focus at the Auburn Tiger Invitational is simple.
“Our goal is to win. What we want to do is play each round as its own round,” Hankins said.
Missouri is coming off the Florida Gator Invitational in February where it struggled down the final stretch, finishing 12th as a team and posting a team score of 17-over 857.
The Auburn Tiger Invitational, which will start Sunday and conclude Tuesday, is a three-round event at Grand National Golf Course in Auburn, Alabama.
“I think this golf course resembles ours a little bit more and because of that I think we’ll feel familiar out there,” Hankins said. “I think we’re well prepared. We’ve had a good week of golf.”
Hankins also noted the role preparation will play for the team.
“I think from my perspective, the most important thing that we do is see and observe the golf course,” Hankins said. “When we get there, we get one day to look and see everything that we’re gonna see.”
Sixteen teams will field the tournament including SEC opponents No. 17 Auburn and No. 21 Vanderbilt.
Who’s returning for the Tigers
Missouri will travel to Auburn with the same five it took to Florida, but the individual rankings have been shuffled around.
Yu-Ta Tsai will compete as the team‘s No. 1 coming off a Florida tournament where he had the most individual success.
Tsai took home a share of eighth place after posting a 3-under 207. It was his fourthconsecutive event under par.
Jack Parker is set to compete as the team No. 2 and will look to improve after posting 217 in Florida.
Jack Lundin is listed as the team No. 3 and could continue to build on a strong sophomore campaign where he has been among the team leaders in scoring average.
For the second tournament in a row, Tommy Boone will compete as the team‘s No. 4. The senior played consistent golf in Florida posting 216 and finishing second for Missouri scorers.
After starting solid with an opening-round 2-over 72 on Day 1 in Florida, Charlie Crockett struggled down the stretch and finished with a final score of 229. He will compete as the Tigers‘ No. 5.
Sigurbrandsson to make spring debut as individual
After Michael Terblanche competed as the program’s individual at Florida and posted a final score of 211, the Tigers will make a change at Auburn with freshman Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson traveling to compete.
The Auburn tournament will be Sigurbrandsson’s first appearance of the spring coming off a fall season where he finished in the top 30 four times.
Opening-round tee off is set for 7:00 a.m. Sunday.