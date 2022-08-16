Incoming Missouri men’s golf freshman Jose Antonio Safa missed the cut by two strokes at the U.S. Amateur after a two-round total of 7-over 148 over Monday and Tuesday in Paramus, New Jersey.
Playing his second round on Arcola Country Club, Safa posted a 3-over 73 that included four birdies and seven bogies. In Round 1 on Monday, the Torreon, Mexico, product shot 4-over 75 at The Ridgewood Country Club.
Safa finished the event tied for 87th.
The top 64 players advanced to the match play portion of the event. At the end of 36 holes, 15 players were tied for 54th, so a playoff was required to narrow down the field.
Former MU golfer Ross Steelman, who now plays at Georgia Tech, managed to avoid the playoff by one stroke. He shot back-to-back rounds of 2 over to advance to the match play for the second straight year. Steelman lost in the quarterfinals in 2021.
Four players were tied at 3 under, the best 36-hole score in the stroke play. They were: Florida senior Fred Biondi; Iowa State sophomore Luke Gutschewski; Ole Miss graduate student Hugo Townsend; and Stanford junior and No. 6-ranked amateur in the world Michael Thorbjornsen