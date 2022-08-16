Incoming Missouri men’s golf freshman Jose Antonio Safa missed the cut by two strokes at the U.S. Amateur after a two-round total of 7-over 148 over Monday and Tuesday in Paramus, New Jersey.

Playing his second round on Arcola Country Club, Safa posted a 3-over 73 that included four birdies and seven bogies. In Round 1 on Monday, the Torreon, Mexico, product shot 4-over 75 at The Ridgewood Country Club.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you