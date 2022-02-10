The Missouri men’s golf team will open its spring season Saturday when it travels to Gainesville, Florida, for the Florida Gator Invitational.
The tournament begins with a shotgun start set for 6:45 a.m. Saturday and will be followed by Round 2. The final round is at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Players traveling for Missouri include sophomore Jack Lundin, juniors Charlie Crockett and Yu-Ta Tsai and seniors Tommy Boone and Jack Parker. Michael Terblanche will also be competing as an individual.
Missouri comes into the spring season ranked No. 37 in the country and comes off a fall season with tournament wins at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate and the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational.
The tournament features 14 teams, including SEC opponents No. 31 Florida and No. 23 LSU, as well as two other ranked schools in No. 3 Oklahoma State and No. 24 Liberty.
Fall season recap
Parker heads into the spring season coming off an impressive fall campaign. Parker picked up his first collegiate win at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate where he posted a 9-under 207.
Parker was awarded the Missouri Golf Association’s Male Player of the Year for 2021.
Boone comes off a fall season that saw him post a season-best 4-under 212 at Turning Stone Intercollegiate.
Tsai posted a 5-under 211 on two different occasions at the Husky Invitational and Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate. Tsai’s performance at the Husky Invitational was good for a team-best score and a share of eighth place individually.
Crockett and Lundin tied for a team-best score at the Steelwood College Intercollegiate when the pair both posted a 4-under 212, good to tie for eighth. Lundin added a tie for third at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate.