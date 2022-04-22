In 2021, Missouri men's golf failed to make the cut at the SEC Championships after finishing 13th with a team score of 877. This week, the Tigers improved on that score by 38 strokes en route to finishing fifth during stroke play to make the weekend cut for match play.
Missouri posted a three-day score of 1-under 839 after shooting 281 Friday.
Jack Parker continued his farewell tour by pacing the Tigers throughout stroke play to finish 1-under 209 and have a share of 15th heading into the weekend. Parker played 36 consecutive holes bogey-free during stroke play before finally picking up a bogey on his eighth hole Friday.
Right on Parker's tail is Tommy Boone, who finished stroke play at even-par over his three rounds. Boone was under-par for most of the week before a critical triple bogey Friday dropped the Missouri senior three strokes and landed him in a tie for 18th. He shot a 71 Friday.
Jack Lundin and Yu-Ta Tsai both sit at 3-over at the end of their third rounds. After having his score dropped from the team total Thursday, Tsai bounced back strong in Round 3 by shooting 70. Lundin's round score of 72 was dropped from the team score Friday.
Charlie Crockett continued to play resurgent golf after shooting 10-over in the opening round Wednesday. Crockett fired his second consecutive round under par with a 69 Friday to play a key role in Missouri's strong play over the last two rounds of stroke play.
Tournament favorite No. 3 Vanderbilt finished stroke play in first after shooting 16-under 824.
Florida's John DuBois took home the stroke play gold individually with a 204.
Match play quarterfinals are set to begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday against LSU. Tommy Boone will tee up first for the Tigers against Nicholas Arcement.