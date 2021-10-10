Missouri (-1) fell to Tennessee (-3) in round one of the SEC Match Play Championships on Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Tigers also currently lead Auburn 3-0-2 in their second match of the event. Senior Jack Parker started off fast, going 4-up through the first five holes. The match was stopped early because of darkness.
Play will resume at 9 a.m. Monday.
Tigers tennis wraps up ITA All-Americans
Missouri finished play at the ITA All-Americans this weekend in Charleston, South Carolina.
Bronte Murgett and Marta Oliveira competed for the Tigers, with Murgett defeating No. 41 Carly Briggs (Florida) after losing to North Carolina's Fiona Crawley (No. 35) earlier in the week.
In the doubles tournament, Murgett and Oliveira fell to Janice Tjen and Victoria Flores of Pepperdine in the Round of 32. The duo was able to beat Auburn in the consolidation tournament to advance to the back draw semifinals, where it lost to Taylor Bridges and Ena Babic of Louisiana State University (4-6, 3-6).
Next up, the Tigers will play at the ITA Regionals on Oct. 21 in Iowa City, Iowa. The tournament will be Missouri's last of the season.
Columbia College women's bowling finishes weekend tournament
The Cougars had three bowlers place in the top 25 in day two of the Cedar Valley Invite in Waterloo, Iowa. Jordan Czerw notched 15th, Brianna Acord finished 19th and Katyn Fischer took 22nd place.
Columbia College will next compete in the Mid-States Championships next weekend in Wichita, Kansas.