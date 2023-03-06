Missouri men’s golf shot 19 under over the first two rounds at the Colleton River Collegiate on Monday to sit in a tie for eighth heading into Tuesday’s final round.
Kansas State leads the tournament at 32 under.
MU did its damage on the par-5s, playing them 25 under on 32 holes. That was the lowest number of any team at the tournament.
Freshman Alfons Bondesson charged up the individual leaderboard after shooting 8-under 64 in his morning round and grabbing the 18-hole lead. He followed it up with a 70 in the afternoon to close the day 10 under and tied for second individually.
Bondesson’s opening round was the ninth-best score in school history and second lowest for a true freshman.
Senior Charlie Crockett is tied for seventh. He shot 69, 68 to finish 7 under. Bondesson and Crockett both trail individual leader Kansas State’s Nicklaus Mason, who shot 11 under.
DJ Springer was the only other Tiger to shoot under par, posting 2 under. He is tied for 40th.
Jack Lundin is tied for 55th and shot even par, and Dawson Meek finished tied for 66th at 4 over. Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson competed as an individual and shot 1 over to tie for 61st.
Missouri tees off on Hole 10 at 7 a.m. for Tuesday’s final round.
CC women’s golf, Minor win home event
Following a nearly five-month hiatus, Columbia College men’s and women’s golf started off their respective spring seasons with strong performances.
The Cougars’ women’s team placed first among four teams in the CC Spring Invitational, scoring a 39-over 323 and finishing 12 strokes ahead of second-place Central Methodist.
Columbia featured three top-five scorers, including Emily Strunck, Cassidy McAlpine and Ashlyn Sanders. The trio all shot 7-over 78, tying for third place. Sanders competed on the Cougars’ ‘B’ team, which finished in third place.
The CC men’s team nearly secured another first-place finish but fell two strokes shy of William Woods, which finished with a 295.
Rock Bridge grad Sean Minor, competing for the Cougars’ ‘B’ team that finished third, posted 69 and won the individual title.
Pedro Marchioni (72), Giacomo Comerio (74) and Cameron VanLeer (75) all finished in the top 10, each playing for the ‘A’ team.
The spring season continues for both squads March 13, when the two compete in the Ron Streck Invitational in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
CC baseball skidding
Columbia College baseball embarked on its final two games of the Central Methodist Tournament in Fayette, dropping a 13-inning marathon to Saint Xavier 5-2 before falling to host Central Methodist 7-1.
Against Saint Xavier (7-11), Columbia (12-7) battled back from a two-run deficit with a pair of solo home runs from outfielder Cayden Nicoletto in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively.
After allowing the second home run though, Saint Xavier held its opponent scoreless the rest of the way. Columbia College threatened to win the game in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases. However, Riley Poulton was picked off at third base to end the inning.
Saint Xavier thwarted a trio of other Columbia College opportunities in the eighth, 10th and 12th, each of which featured a runner in scoring position.
The scoreless stretch finally came to an end in the 13th inning, in which Evan Orzech gave Saint Xavier the lead with a two-run single, adding to a solo home run the junior catcher hit in the fourth inning. Patrick Hayes contributed to the lead, scoring on a passed ball to add an insurance run.
Columbia loaded the bases with two outs once again in the bottom half of the 13th, but Devyn Lopez flew out to right field to end the contest. The loss dropped the Cougars’ losing streak to five games with a matchup against Central Methodist looming.
The Eagles (9-8) soared to a victory over Columbia behind a four-run third inning. Central Methodist scored the go-ahead run on a one-out error, and Alan West followed with a two-out, three-run home run to push the hosts ahead 5-1.
The Cougars found limited success against Sebastian Escobar, who pitched a complete game for the Eagles. Escobar allowed only five hits and one unearned run while striking out four. He retired the final 10 Columbia batters.
Aiming for a bounce-back performance, the Cougars will return home to challenge Trinity Christian College in a doubleheader Tuesday. The first game will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the second game at 3 p.m.