Missouri men's golf finished Day 1 at the Hootie at Bulls Bay in Awendaw, South Carolina, on Sunday tied for fifth place on the team leaderboards. Jack Lundin was the Tigers' best individual performer, finishing the day tied for 12th with a 2-under par score.
Charlie Crockett, Dawson Meek, Tommy Boone and Jack Parker all ended the day a 1-under and tied for 26th. Yu-Ta Tsai ended the day 4-over and tied for 75th.
Day 2 starts at 8 a.m. Monday.
MU tennis drops match to Auburn
Missouri tennis fell 6-1 to No. 1 Auburn.
Emelie Schwarte picked up the Tigers' lone singles win over Adeline Flach 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
Missouri's next matches are against No. 7 Georgia and No. 31 Tennessee on Friday and Sunday, respectively, in Columbia.
Columbia College softball sweeps Lyon
Columbia College softball beat Lyon 19-0 to start American Midwest Conference play with two wins. The Cougars won the game in five innings.
The Cougars are now 12-10.
Lexi Dickerson pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits in the win.
Karolina Arbova went 4 for 4 at the plate with four runs and four RBI while Athena Wheeler went 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs and three RBI.
Columbia's next game is against Harris-Stowe at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis.