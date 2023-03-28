Missouri men’s golf freshman Alfons Bondesson fired a third straight round of 4-under 68 to finish tied for fourth and earn all-tournament honors at the Hootie at Bulls Bay on Tuesday in Awendaw, South Carolina.
The Tigers finished fifth in the 15-team, three-round event at 26 under, the lowest score of the three Southeastern Conference teams in attendance. East Tennessee State took the title at 40 under.
Bondesson finished six strokes behind individual champion Will Morlan of Furman. The MU freshman closed with three birdies in his final four holes to jump into the top five.
The Tigers shot 7 under in the final round, sticking at the fifth-place spot they held overnight. Jack Lundin matched Bondesson’s 68 to pace the team, making four birdies on the front nine in his bogey-free final round that saw him climb 14 spots on the leaderboard into tied for 16th.
Antonio Safa (72) and Charlie Crockett (73) had the final two counting scores for MU in Round 3. DJ Springer’s 74 was dropped from the team score.
Dawson Meek, competing as an individual for the Tigers, shot 79 to drop into a tie for 40th. After a pair of 68s to open the event, Meek had entered the final round in a tie for sixth.
Missouri next competes in the Wyoming Cowboy Classic, which begins Monday in Chandler, Arizona.
CC men, women wrap up Tanglewood tourney
Columbia College men’s golf finished third at the William Woods Spring Invite after a second straight team score of 5-over 293 at Tanglewood Golf Club in Fulton. Central Methodist won the event at 1 under, 11 strokes ahead of the Cougars’ two-round total.
Columbia College women’s golf shot the low round of the day at Tanglewood — 29 over — to jump two spots on the leaderboard into a tie for fourth. The Cougars finished 19 strokes behind Mount Mercy at the top of the leaderboard.
Giacomo Comerio paced the CC men with a 1-under 71 in Round 2. He finished the event 1 over and tied for eighth, CC’s lone representative in the top 10. Iowa Central CC’s Justin Schipper and Missouri Valley’s Mateo Quiroga shared the individual title at 9 under through 36 holes.
Cassidy McAlpine finished tied for 10th in the women’s event after closing with an 81 for a 16-over two-day total. Lillian Knipfel posted the Cougars’ low round of the event with a 77 to finish a stroke behind McAlpine. Baker’s Mia Tovkach secured the individual title at 8 over.
Both the CC men and women next compete in the WBU Spring Classic beginning Monday in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Stars swept in St. Louis
Stephens softball was swept in its doubleheader with Missouri Baptist in St. Louis. The Stars fell 9-3 in Game 1 and 11-3 in six innings in Game 2.
Stephens (6-16, 0-4 American Midwest Conference) next faces Rust on Thursday in Holly Springs, Mississippi.