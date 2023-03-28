Alfons Bondesson

Missouri men’s golf freshman Alfons Bondesson fired a third straight round of 4-under 68 to finish tied for fourth and earn all-tournament honors at the Hootie at Bulls Bay on Tuesday in Awendaw, South Carolina.

The Tigers finished fifth in the 15-team, three-round event at 26 under, the lowest score of the three Southeastern Conference teams in attendance. East Tennessee State took the title at 40 under.

