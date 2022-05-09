Missouri men's golf standout Jack Lundin is one step away from competing in his national open.
Lundin's 3-under-par round of 69 tied the best score of the day at a U.S. Open Local Qualifying event on Monday at Blue Top Ridge Golf Club in Davenport, Iowa, sending him to the final stage of qualifying for golf's third major of the season — the U.S. Open.
U.S. Open Final Qualifying will take place either May 23 or June 6 across 11 different host sites— nine of which are located in the United States. A total of 530 players, in addition to golfers with special exemptions, will compete across the 11 sites.
If Lundin manages to advance out of his final qualifying site, he will earn a spot in the 122nd U.S. Open Championship to be played June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Missouri teammate Dawson Meek is a first alternate for a spot in final qualifying after posting 3-over 75 at Lake Forest Country Club in St. Louis. He lost in a playoff for the fourth and final automatic bid at the site.
MU Tiger Invitational champion and Tolton standout Jack Parker finished a shot further back of Meek in St. Louis, ending his qualification campaign.
Missouri is scheduled to compete in NCAA regionals May 16-18 in Norman, Oklahoma. If the Tigers qualify from their regional site, they will play in the DI Men's Golf Championship on May 27-June 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona.