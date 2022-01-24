Missouri men’s golf’s Jack Parker is set to be honored Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
Parker was awarded the Missouri Golf Association‘s Male Player of the Year in December after his strong season for both the MU golf team and his individual performances in MGA events, where Parker collected his first MGA career win. He also made it to the Round of 64 in the U.S. Amateur Championship in August in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Parker is coming off an impressive fall campaign for the Tigers, which included his first collegiate win at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate.
He shot an impressive 9 under par for a total score of 207 and a share of the individual title as well as a team win.
Parker’s strong performance was followed by an individual fourth place finish at the Rich Harvest Farm Intercollegiate that coincided with a team second place result.
Missouri’s first tournament of the spring season tees off Feb. 12 in Gainesville, Florida, at the Florida Gator Invitational.