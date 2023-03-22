Missouri men’s swim and dive began competition Wednesday in Day 1 of the NCAA Championships in Minneapolis.
MU is in 17th place with six points after the first day, while Arizona State leads with 68 points after tallying two second-place finishes.
The quartet of Grant Bochenski, Jack Dahlgren, Calvin Windle and Clement Secchi earned the Tigers’ six points, finishing 14th in the 800-yard freestyle relay in 6 minutes, 15.01 seconds.
Missouri was disqualified in the 200 medley relay after second swimmer Ben Patton was charged with an early takeoff.
Multiple records were set Wednesday. NC State set a new NCAA, meet, U.S. Open and pool record in the 200 medley relay, becoming the first team ever to clock under 1:21 after finishing in 1:20.67. Like the Wolfpack, the Sun Devils’ relay team also broke the previous NCAA record, but they settled for second place behind NC State, finishing in 1:21.07.
Texas set a new NCAA, meet, American, U.S. Open and pool record in the 800 free relay with its time of 6:03.42. The Longhorns took home their fourth consecutive national crown in the 800 free relay, finishing two seconds ahead of second-place finisher Arizona State.
Day 2 prelims begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, with the finals set for 6 p.m. MU’s Patton and Will Goodwin compete in the 200 IM, with Patton as the 20th seed and Goodwin as the 57th seed.
